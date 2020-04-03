First week of lockdown tough, says PE’s top roadrunner

From doing 10 to 12 kilometres of running daily as part of his training routine, Port Elizabeth’s top athlete Melikhaya Frans has been restricted to doing just half the job due to the national lockdown.



A daily exercise would see Frans, 30, run from his Algoa Park house along Uitenhage Road to the Shoprite Ziyabuya shopping centre in KwaDwesi and back...

