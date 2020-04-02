He knows it is a long shot but Stormers coach John Dobson reckons the earliest Super Rugby can return to the playing field is in the middle of next month.

With Covid-19 having put the tournament on ice indefinitely‚ a date for the competition's return is guesswork in the extreme.

Dobson theorised a best case scenario.

“The soonest we can play is in five weeks in middle May‚” he said.

If by some miracle it returns‚ then teams will have to hit the deck running.

“We need a three-week period to prepare.

"If you are running your remote (training) programme properly‚ then two weeks‚ but you can’t guarantee the quality of these remote programmes‚” admitted Dobson.

He could not shed more light on the rumour that the truncated tournament could be played from scratch in front of empty stadia.

“I haven’t seen anything official on that‚" he said.

"I can’t see how you don’t start from scratch.

"Preparing to play in front of empty stadia is something we have to prepare for.”