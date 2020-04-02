Morgan says England could field two cricket teams at same time

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan says he is open to England fielding two teams on the same day at separate venues if the coronavirus outbreak leads to a compressed home international season.

The England Test team, skippered by Joe Root, could face either West Indies or Pakistan, who are both due to arrive for three-match series, while Morgan's white-ball side take on Australia in 50-over and Twenty20 matches scheduled in July.

"I see every option being viable during this extraordinary time," said England limited-overs captain Morgan during a conference call.

"Certainly I've never experienced anything like it and I don't think anyone else has. I think the serious nature of the situation economically and financially for the game is something that we have never come across."

All domestic cricket in England has been postponed until May 28 at the earliest, with the West Indies series still scheduled to start on June 4.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison, announcing a £61 million ($76 million) aid package on Monday, said touring international sides were being "very flexible, innovative and massively understanding", with Morgan indicating his teammates would adopt a similar approach.