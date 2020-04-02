German clubs were forced to extend the suspension of the Bundesliga to at least April 30 but have put in motion ideas which could prove to be the recipe for others to follow‚ including the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The 36 clubs of the top two German divisions met on Tuesday by video conference and had little option but to extend their current suspension until the end of the month as the coronavirus pandemic is still expected to peak.

But they did reiterate their hopes of finishing the season by June 30‚ unlike other leagues who are making plans to extend their campaigns past July.

The Germans have established a medical task force “to draw up a concept for the medically justifiable resumption of match operations and training”.

Their initial plans include a procedure for the strict and independent testing of players and other staff members‚ including immediately prior to matchdays.

“In addition‚ organisational measures for preventing transmission at stadiums (hygiene‚ disinfection‚ distancing etc.) and specific processes for organising matches and training will be defined in close cooperation with external experts and authorities and set out in the form of standardised guidelines‚” the Bundesliga announced afterwards.