British Grand Prix decision by end of April, say F1 chiefs

Formula One and Silverstone chiefs say they have until the end of April to decide if the British Grand Prix will go ahead in July.

The first eight Formula One races of the 2020 season have been called off due to the coronavirus.

The Canadian Grand Prix is the next scheduled race, in mid-June, with the British Grand Prix due to take place just over a month later.

Last week, governing body Motorsport UK extended its suspension of events in Britain until the end of June.

With so many sporting events already cancelled or postponed, it is unlikely Silverstone will be able to stage the event but organisers are keeping their options open.