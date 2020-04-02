Biles says mental strain to wait for Olympics will take toll

Reigning world and Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Simone Biles says coping with the mental strain of waiting another year for the Tokyo Olympics will take a heavy toll by 2021.

Biles, who turned 23 last month, told the Today show on US Olympic telecaster NBC that she expects coaches will have her in top condition, but getting her mind in top shape in July a year later than planned will be difficult.

"Physically I have no doubt that my coaches will get me back in shape," Biles said. "But mentally going another year, I think that's what's going to take a toll on me and all of us, most of the athletes.

"So we have to stay in shape mentally as much as physically, and that will play a big factor moving forward, listening to your body and your mind."