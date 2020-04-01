OPINION | Uncertainty looms for SA rugby in wake of Covid-19 fallout

The full financial impact Covid-19 will have on the local rugby economy is not yet known but the signs from elsewhere are far from rosy.

Already players in England are gearing for pay cuts as the majority of Premiership teams grow increasingly desperate to slash their costs while the game languishes in limbo.

Harlequins got the ball rolling with a proposed 25% pay cut, and other clubs soon followed suit. The cuts, however, will be legally binding only if the players agree to them.

In New Zealand conversations about salary alterations are at an advanced stage and already the country’s centrally contracted coaches, including All Blacks coach Ian Foster, have taken a pay cut.

Across the ditch, Rugby Australia have announced that 75% of their work force should not bother pitching up for the next three months. There is also the prospect of one Aussie Super Rugby franchise getting the chop next season.

In SA conversations are happening behind closed doors but the players here are almost certainly going to be called in for deeply unpalatable conversations.

The Lions’ majority shareholder and chairman, Altmann Allers, who told this writer that he runs the organisation like a business, stressed all options have to be on the table.

“Tough decisions will have to be taken to ensure that we protect the business and, in fact, the industry,” warned Allers.

He said while they will attempt to keep jobs, decisions that do not suit everyone will have to be made.

“We will be irresponsible if we don’t look at all the options. It won’t just be the players, we are talking coaches, support staff, the bloke who mows the grass.”