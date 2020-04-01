New Zealand Rugby slashes salaries, fears huge losses
New Zealand Rugby announced wage cuts for all staff Wednesday, warning the coronavirus pandemic could cost it up to NZ$100 million (US$60 million) in lost revenue.
NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said under a worst case scenario Super Rugby teams and the All Blacks would not be able to take the field this year.
He said the union needed to staunch cash outgoings and staff had agreed to a 40 percent pay cut for the next three months, with talks underway with players.
"It's an incredibly challenging time, we have fantastic rugby people all around the country at the moment dealing with difficult financial circumstances," he told reporters.
Robinson said he had been in contact with the global governing body World Rugby about the prospect of NZR receiving financial support.
"They're going through a process of gathering as much information as they can, once they digest that I'd imagine they'll come back to us with some ideas," he said.
NZR said it had made emergency grants of NZ$250,000 to each of New Zealand's five Super Rugby clubs to tide them over for the next three months.
"These decisions are about protecting the core capability of the Super Rugby clubs so that they are ready to hit the ground running if Super Rugby resumes later this year," he said.
Meanwhile, NZ's top rugby players shared homemade videos on how they are coping during Covid-19 lockdown and keeping fit in a new show that aired on Wednesday called "Isolation Nation".
With the Super Rugby season in limbo, pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sport is desperate to provide fresh content for subscribers and worked on the concept with New Zealand Rugby and the players' association.
The programme, co-hosted by former All Black Israel Dagg, featured gags, inspiring stories and fitness tips from players, who are in the midst of New Zealand's four-week lockdown.
Sky's chief content officer Tex Teixeira said the twice-weekly show demonstrated the players were "born entertainers".
"We've all seen how talented these players are on the field and now we will get to see what makes them tick off it," he said.
"Like everyone else in Aotearoa (New Zealand) they are keen to stay fit, healthy and motivated to get back in action as soon as we have COVID-19 licked, and they're letting us in on how they are trying to do it."
While the programme gives Sky Sport an alternative to endless reruns of old matches, those involved said it was also a way to lift spirits and stay connected to fans.
"(It's) trying to keep a fair amount of normality to this isolation period," said All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett, who appears in the first show drop-kicking a rugby ball from his balcony into a distant basketball hoop.
Broadcast rights to Super Rugby and All Blacks internationals were the jewel in the crown for Sky Network Television, which signed a lucrative deal last year to retain them until 2025.
But shares in Sky - which is not linked to the European media group of the same name - have halved to 28 NZ cents this month as the prospect of matches in the near to medium term looks increasingly remote.
- AFP