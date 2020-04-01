Lockdown true test of commitment, says Stormers hooker

These are tough times for men and women in sport as they are confined to doing their workouts behind closed doors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frustrating as it may be, Stormers hooker Scarra Ntubeni says the national lockdown is a true test of their commitment to their sport.

“It’s tough but there is nothing we can do, these are hectic times for us,” Ntubeni said during a radio interview with TruFM.

The 29-year-old, originally from the Eastern Cape, says the lockdown will be beneficial to those who are nursing injuries as it will give them time to get back to full fitness, and that was at least a positive.

But he said it would have some serious implications in terms of the conditioning of players.

“The coronavirus is really affecting us because after playing three or four games you start finding your feet and become game fit.

“So, this is a huge challenge for us because now we have to try by ourselves.

“We have been given exercises to follow but we can’t even go to the gym.

“It’s very tricky because it’s something that we are not used to.

“It’s also difficult training on your own because I am used to having the guys around and we push ourselves.

“But now this will really test you mentally and your commitment.”

The Stormers kicked off their Super Rugby campaign on a high in 2020 by convincingly winning their first four matches.

However, their good run was put to a halt when they were defeated 33-14 by the Blues, handing the Cape Town side their first loss of the year.

It then went downhill for the Stormers as they failed to get back to their winning ways and suffered their second defeat — a 24-14 loss to the Sharks.

Despite the setbacks, Ntubeni is determined to make 2020 a memorable year.

“We really wanted this year to be special and our theme for this year is ‘Keep Cape Town’ smiling because in the past few years we have not been doing well in Super Rugby.

“We started off well, but of the six players that won the World Cup there are five who are injured now.

“Our last two games we lost to the Blues and Sharks, and we had a bye in between.

“After the losses the mood in the team changed a bit because we were very hopeful against the Sharks, but things did not go our way.”

However, Ntubeni said the team were determined to fight back when rugby resumed again.