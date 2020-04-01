Kermit Erasmus will be itching more than most to get back to action if and when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) resumes with the suspension of action coming at exactly the wrong time for the international forward.

The Cape Town City striker has not played since the end of January when he pulled up with a hamstring injury in the opening quarter-hour of the away draw at Maritzburg United.

The 29-year-old was on the verge of playing in City’s last game against Bloemfontein Celtic on March 8 but was held back as a precaution and‚ according to the club‚ would have played in their next game against Chippa United‚ which was then called off along with the rest of the PSL programme.

Erasmus has recovered a lot quicker than expected from the hamstring injury after the initial diagnosis was found to be incorrect.

He had not been suffering from a tear as was originally suspected but rather a pinched nerve‚ preventing his hamstring from functioning properly.

Once that had been sorted out‚ mostly through Pilates-style exercises‚ he was quickly back on the road to recovery.

City’s physical trainers‚ meanwhile‚ have this week changed the training programmes for their home-bound players.

They have made more intense to try and minimise the inevitable loss of fitness that players are suffering while stuck behind closed doors.