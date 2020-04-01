Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will have to find creative solutions – such as double-headers – to finish their 2019-20 season.

But the German mentor also conceded that he fears injuries to players if they are rushed into frenetic action.

Chiefs were leading the Absa Premiership by four points when matches were suspended on March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa and across the world‚ with the current three-week national lockdown leaving the league in further limbo.

It has also left Amakhosi’s dramatic‚ improbable title chase in their 50th anniversary season high and dry.

Middendorp said Chiefs are champing at the bit to complete the season and try to lift the trophy.

He said‚ should a solution be found to playing matches within the next few months‚ in what may be a compressed schedule‚ rushing players back could lead to injuries.

“We need to get creative in discussing certain scenarios to finish the season successfully – using neutral venues‚ playing double-headers to get more games in per week than usual‚ playing games without supporters‚ etcetera‚” Middendorp said via SMS.