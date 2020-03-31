Warriors spinner Tshepo Ntuli pumped for new challenge
New Warriors spinner Tshepo Ntuli believes his move to the Eastern Cape is a great chance to get out of his comfort zone and grow as a player.
The 24-year-old right-arm spinner aims to bring his already impressive set of skills in a bid to assist the Warriors next season. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.