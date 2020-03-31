USA Rugby files for bankruptcy as Covid-19 worsens financial woes

USA Rugby, its financial troubles exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, has filed for bankruptcy, the federation said on Monday.

In a statement posted on its website, USA Rugby said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows financially struggling organizations to reorganize and restructure debt.

"Existing financial challenges have been accelerated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on rugby activities," USA Rugby said.

Sport around the world has been brought to a virtual standstill by the Covid-19 pandemic as authorities banned large gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.