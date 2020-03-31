No room for Covid-19 slackers at Kings, says De Wee

PREMIUM

There will be no room for slackers and Isuzu Southern Kings players must not treat the Covid-19 lockdown as a holiday, Kings forward Bobby de Wee said.



With the Guinness PRO14 season now postponed indefinitely, the players have been given strict individual programmes to complete by their coaches...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.