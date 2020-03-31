Irish Open becomes latest European Tour event postponed

The Irish Open has become the latest European Tour competition to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to take place at Mount Juliet from May 28-31, with former US Open champion Graeme McDowell acting as tournament host.

"Everyone's health is our only concern," McDowell said. "My thoughts are with everyone affected by the crisis and I hope everyone keeps safe and well during these difficult times."

Including majors and World Golf Championship events, a total of 12 European Tour tournaments have now been postponed or cancelled, while the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed by a year.

The Trophee Hassan II, which is scheduled to be held in Rabat, Morocco from June 4-7, is now the next possible event on the calendar.