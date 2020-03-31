French football stares at financial black hole with broadcasters set to hold back payments

The financial crisis facing football as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has been laid bare in France, where a decision to withhold payments due as part of a broadcast deal for Ligue 1 matches is set to leave clubs reeling.

Canal Plus, the pay-TV giant and long-time broadcaster of France's top flight, stated its intention to hold back a scheduled $121m payment in a letter to the French league revealed by the country's leading sports daily, L'Equipe.

The money is in theory due this weekend and is the equivalent of 15% of the total broadcast money for the season in Ligue 1.

"In case of force majeure, when matches are no longer played, then payments are suspended," a senior management figure at Canal Plus told AFP.

"This is the perfect example of force majeure. There are no more matches, so there are no more payments. We are strictly applying the terms of the contract and we don't see why we would do it any other way. Canal Plus is not a bank."

The French top flight is the fifth-richest league in Europe although its income lags some way behind those of Italy's Serie A, the German Bundesliga, Spain's La Liga and, in particular, the English Premier League.

French clubs, like their counterparts across the continent, have been hit hard by the health crisis which had already forced matches to be postponed or played behind closed doors before Uefa suspended all club competitions in Europe a fortnight ago.