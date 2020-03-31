Formula One simulator keeps French driver Ocon in shape

"It will restart when it restarts, once things are safe," Ocon said.

"The winter break should have been over a long time ago, and with everything that's going on, we're glued to the news every evening, we see the figures rising and the tough times the world is going through.

"We just hope this will soon be over."

France has been under lockdown since March 17, with Ocon spending his time on a simulator also being used by fellow F1 drivers Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

"It keeps you up to speed facing off with good drivers. It keeps your reflexes primed," he said.

"I'm hoping it will give me an edge, that when we get back I'll be more ready. A real car, and real sport is always better than a simulator, but they are getting closer to the real thing these days.

"I train on Grand Tourismo, it's a real leap forwards."

The earliest the F1 season could now get underway is at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, scheduled for June 14.

Ocon, who finished a career-best eighth in the 2017 drivers' world championship, said his competitive spirit burns bright even in virtual racing.

"I race to win, not for fifth or sixth place, but to win.

"I speak to the team every day, to see how everyone is and to get the lowdown from the engineers, there's the marketing people too.

"There's a lot going on despite the confinement."

- AFP