Clark confident of saving premiership basement dwellers Black Leopards

Black Leopards coach Alan Clark says he would not have taken the job if he did not believe he could save the Limpopo team from relegation.

Leopards are in bottom place in the Absa Premiership with just six games to go in their second season back in the top-flight since promotion in 2018‚ as the league sits in limbo from the nationwide shutdown brought on by the coronavirus breakout.

Clark took on a tough job when Cavin Johnson – the head coach he arrived at the club with‚ and whom he had also assisted at Platinum Stars and AmaZulu – was suspended in January.

As a young coach‚ Clark also faces a familiar catch-22. He has been given a first head coaching opportunity‚ but at a team in a seemingly impossible position.

“To be honest with you I don’t think I jumped into this position with my eyes closed‚” Clark said. “I’m also somebody who has been around for a while. I haven’t maybe made a lot of noise about things. I don’t advertise myself on social media every two seconds every time I take a drink of water.