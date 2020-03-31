Caster Semenya is focusing on her mental strength during lockdown, urges fans to do the same

The champion is known among her fans for her physical strength on the track, but says she will be twice as strong after the lockdown.

Sporting events across the globe have been postponed or cancelled because of the spread of coronavirus which has killed more than 30,000 people, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This means Semenya won't be physically training and will have time to prioritise her mental strength.

She did not share which methods she will use to build mental strength, leaving fans to guess whether it will be through meditation or self-affirmation.