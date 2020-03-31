Sport

Caster Semenya is focusing on her mental strength during lockdown, urges fans to do the same

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 31 March 2020
Caster Semenya says she will emerge stronger after the lockdown.
Image: Caster Semenya via Facebook

Two-time Olympic 800m gold medallist Caster Semenya says she is using the 21-day lockdown to work on her mental strength.

The champion is known among her fans for her physical strength on the track, but says she will be twice as strong after the lockdown.

Sporting events across the globe have been postponed or cancelled because of the spread of coronavirus which has killed more than 30,000 people, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

This means Semenya won't be physically training and will have time to prioritise her mental strength.

She did not share which methods she will use to build mental strength, leaving fans to guess whether it will be through meditation or self-affirmation.

