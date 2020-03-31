Arrows coach Steve Komphela makes impassioned appeal to SA public

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has joined his good friend Pitso Mosimane in imploring South Africans to stay indoors and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Komphela has taken to Twitter to join the appeal with a message on camera‚ sporting stylish glasses and a grey goatee.

“Let’s exercise restraint and try and look after others‚” he said.

“It’s going to be a testing period where the space is small and narrow‚” he said of being confined home for the 21-day lockdown.

“Try to be the energy you want to see from others.

“Be like a thermostat and inject in others the energy you want to see prevail around you.