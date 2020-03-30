New signings will add flair and excitement to Warriors, says Abrahams

PREMIUM

Warriors general manager Shafiek Abrahams is confident the franchise’s new acquisitions will boost his side in their own unique way come next season.



The Warriors have brought in four fresh faces, with former Knights left-arm seamer Marco Jansen and Tsepo Ntuli being given contracts along with batting all-rounder Wihan Lubbe (Lions) and seamer Mthiwekhaya Nabe (Cobras). ..

