Lionel Messi confirms 70% pay cut for Barcelona players, criticises board

Lionel Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona’s players will take a 70% pay cut and make financial contributions to ensure the club’s other employees are paid in full during the state of alarm in Spain.

In a lengthy message posted on his Instagram account, Messi also took another swipe at the Barca board, led by president Josep Maria Bartomeu, whom he accused of undermining the players during recent negotiations.

Other Spanish clubs are expected to follow suit in applying temporary pay cuts, as football’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic leaves a number of them fighting for financial survival.

Atletico Madrid have said the club will impose salary reductions on staff whose hours have been affected, while Espanyol have also confirmed pay cuts, although for sporting staff only.

“For our part, the time has come to announce that, as well as the reduction of 70% of our salary during the state of alarm, we will also make contributions so the club’s employees can collect 100% of their salary while this situation lasts,” wrote Messi.