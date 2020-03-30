Kings ready to shock in derby league, Kempson says

PREMIUM

Expect shock results if Super Rugby and Pro14 sides get to cross swords in a SA derby league which is mooted to start after the Covid-19 virus threat has lifted.



That is the prediction of Isuzu Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson, as he looked ahead to the possible resumption of rugby later in 2020...

