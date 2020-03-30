Chippa defender looks back on ‘worst season ever’

Solid Chippa United defender Frederic Nsabiyumva, who has been denied Absa Premiership game time due to a back injury, says this has been the worst season for him as a professional.



The 24-year-old Burundian international suffered a back injury early in the season during the Chilli Boys’ 2-0 league defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, which kept him out of action for almost three months...

