England cricket players set for pay cuts due to coronavirus crisis

England's cricket players must “realise the bigger picture” and will be expected to take a pay cut as the country's cricket governing body (ECB) tries to deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

More than 662,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 30,751 have died, according to a Reuters tally, and the outbreak has brought global sport to a virtual standstill.

England's tour of Sri Lanka was cancelled earlier this month and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced no professional cricket will be played until the end of May.