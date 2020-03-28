MotoGP to bring fans a virtual race

With the MotoGP season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, organisers will stage the #StayAtHomeGP, a virtual race on March 29.

Some of the sport’s biggest names, including Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales and reigning champion Marc Marquez (Honda), will be back in action, but this time online playing the official MotoGP video game from developer Milestone.

As the MotoGP eSport Championship powers on for 2020, there is no better time to see what they’ve got in virtual reality, and on Sunday, we will.

The track for the virtual race will be the Autodromo del Mugello in Spain, with six laps around the digital rendition the racetrack set to decide the first ever virtual race winner. Just before it gets underway, a five-minute qualifying time attack will decide the grid.

The whole event, including qualifying, will be broadcast at 3pm on Sunday on motogp.com, esport.motogp.com and selected TV broadcasters, as well as across social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP and MotoGP eSport channels), MotoGP eSport Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook (via both the MotoGP and MotoGP eSport pages).

It will also be broadcast on DSTV Supersport 1 at 5pm on Sunday.

It doesn't stop there. As well as the virtual race, fans can now enjoy a more racing as www.motogp.com makes all content — from races to interviews to documentaries and everything in between — free to watch with a VideoPass trial that’s valid until racing starts again.

It includes the race archive stretching back to 1992 and up to the 2020 Qatar GP, giving fans a chance to enjoy every moment in recent MotoGP history whenever they want.

All documentaries are also free, covering everything from Marc Marquez’ many glories to the likes of fellow World Champions Jorge Lorenzo and Casey Stoner, as well as the history of the sport. The first two episodes of Off the Racing Line are also available, focusing on life off-track for Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3).

The 2020 championship has been delayed repeatedly since the original Qatar opener on March 8 was cancelled. The Spanish MotoGP scheduled for May 3 has become the latest round to be postponed. As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, a revised calendar will be published as soon as available.

THE LINE UP FOR SUNDAY’S VIRTUAL RACE