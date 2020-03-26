Warriors have four new faces

The Warriors named four new signings in their contracted squad for the 2020/2021 season.

All-rounder Wihan Lubbe (Lions), spinner Tsepo Ntuli (Knights), seamer Mthiwekhaya Nabe (Cobras) and leftarm quick Marco Jansen (Knights) are the four new faces in the 18-man squad.

Stefan Tait (SWD), who played for the Warriors towards the end of the recently completed season, also makes the list.

Stalwarts Basheer Walters and Aya Gqamane have been awarded new contracts after missing out last season.

Former Proteas cricketer and current Eastern Province Cricket and Cricket Eastern Cape general manager Shafiek Abrahams announced the squad on Thursday.

Abrahams said he believed the balance of players brought a strong mix of sound experience and fresh talent and vibrancy.

“Despite the abrupt end to the 2019/2020 cricket season, it is with much pride that we commend our players for their outstanding performances in the various domestic formats,” he said.

“The Warriors franchise remains a brand committed to growing and moulding the skill sets of each individual team member with the vision of empowering the team as a whole.

“We look forward to seeing what the next season will bring.”

“We believe that the squad selection embodies the Warriors’ commitment towards affording opportunity to those who are most deserving and those who show a sheer love for the game.”

The squad is:

Matthew Breetzke; Gihahn Cloete; Jade de Klerk; Aya Gqamane; Marco Jansen; Wihan Lubbe; Marco Marais; Edward Moore; Mthiwekhaya Nabe; Lesiba Ngoepe; Tsepo Ntuli; Sinethemba Qeshile; Rudi Second; Jon-Jon Smuts; Glenton Stuurman; Stefan Tait; Yaseen Vallie; Basheer Walters