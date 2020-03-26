Roger Federer donates $1m to vulnerable Swiss in virus crisis

Tennis great Roger Federer on Wednesday donated more than a million dollars to help support his "most vulnerable" Swiss compatriots through the coronavirus crisis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion and his wife donated one million Swiss francs ($1.02 million), saying nobody should be left behind as Switzerland battles against the global pandemic.

According to official figures reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), Switzerland has the ninth-highest number of infections in the world.

According to the Swiss health ministry, more than 8,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19, while 86 people had died as of Monday.