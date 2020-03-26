Humble, talented cricket giant has fallen

Talented, yet extremely humble was how cricketers will remember former Eastern province player Emeraan Hendricks, who died earlier this week.



Hendricks, who turned 67 in January, died on Tuesday after a long battle with illness. He is survived by his wife, Naahid, and two children, son Abdul-Aziz and daughter Kulthoom. ..

