Chippa to tap into tech during lockdown, says Mokoena

Despite SA going into national lockdown from Friday, Chippa United coach Rulani Mokoena said it would be business as usual at the Port Elizabeth-based Absa Premiership side.



Though he would not be with this players physically, Mokoena said thanks to apps such as WhatsApp video call and FaceTime, he would still hold individual and team meetings with his players and the team’s technical staff during the 21-day lockdown...

