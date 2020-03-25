‘Our players are safe in PE’ — Chippa CEO Lukhanyo Mzinzi
Chippa United have decided against sending their players to their homes around SA before the national lockdown kicks in from midnight on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced a 21-day lockdown to keep people at home in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus in SA...
