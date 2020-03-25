Nortje looking forward to new challenges

It will be business as usual for Warriors pace spearhead bowler Anrich Nortje after he received his first national contract when Cricket SA announced the Proteas men’s and women’s squads for the 2020/2021 season on Monday.



It has been a whirlwind past year for the ever impressing Nortje, who made his Proteas debut in a one-day international match against Sri Lanka in March last year...

