Nortje looking forward to new challenges
It will be business as usual for Warriors pace spearhead bowler Anrich Nortje after he received his first national contract when Cricket SA announced the Proteas men’s and women’s squads for the 2020/2021 season on Monday.
It has been a whirlwind past year for the ever impressing Nortje, who made his Proteas debut in a one-day international match against Sri Lanka in March last year...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.