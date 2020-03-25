Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs have suspended talks with a number of top international teams that were supposed to come to SA as part of the club's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Chiefs were established on January 7‚ 1970 and had planned to celebrate this milestone throughout 2020 and dedicate the year to honouring its supporters‚ staff and players.

But the club's marketing director Jessica Motaung confirmed that plans to bring several high-profile clubs to SA as part of the celebrations have been put on hold due to the outbreak of the coronavirus that has forced either the cancellation or the suspension of several major sporting events around the world.

“We have been in discussions with international teams coming to SA to play against us‚ even legends‚ but we engaged internally and said to ourselves 'let’s put all these plans on hold until it is possible to continue'‚” Motaung said.

Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have played against top European sides like Manchester United‚ Arsenal‚ Manchester City‚ AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur in high-profile friendly matches over the years but Motaung declined to reveal the names of the international teams they have been communicating with.