Coach Larsen turns to WhatsApp to keep his player going through SA's 21-day lockdown

Polokwane City coach Clinton Larsen will be relying on technology‚ on top of a personal touch‚ to keep his beleaguered squad going through the country's 21-day lockdown.

The squad and their coaching staff were meeting on Wednesday for the last time before all headed off to their respective homes after the national lockdown ordered for the next three weeks by President Cyril Ramaphosa to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have handed out the personal training programmes for all the players and taken their weight and fat percentage measurements‚” explained Larsen‚ who now has to rely on the player’s self-discipline to keep them fit over the next 21 days.

Larsen will be using the players’ WhatsApp group to add further sessions and to monitor that the players are doing that they are supposed to.

“We will retest them again when we reopen‚ hopefully in 21 days‚ to see where they are compared to where they are now.

“Players all have smart phones and other devises to measure their training‚ so we’ll get them to upload all of that‚” he explained.

“We’ll be following all the readings.”