No-one would dispute that it has been an intriguing season‚ with Kaizer Chiefs sprinting ahead at the top of the table‚ only to be reined in by the chasing pack ahead of the unscheduled pause.

TimesLIVE provides a glimpse of some of the lesser known stats behind the campaign.

Who could finish where?

Mathematically‚ there are 10 clubs who could still be crowned champions this season‚ the way down the table to Cape Town City‚ even if realistically we are looking at a two (Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns) and a half (Orlando Pirates) horse race.

Five clubs‚ Chiefs‚ Sundowns‚ SuperSport United‚ Pirates and Maritzburg United have already acquired enough points to ensure they cannot be automatically relegated‚ but from BidVest Wits in sixth down‚ anybody can finish bottom.

No-one has managed to secure a top-eight place though with Chiefs so far ensuring that they will finish in the top 10.

Amazingly‚ Chippa United in 12th could still secure CAF Champions League football by finishing second‚ while the only side in the league who is out of the running for African club qualification is bottom-placed Black Leopards‚ whose maximum finish is sixth.

All other teams could still finish at least third. Who has enjoyed home comforts?

Kaizer Chiefs may be sitting pretty on top of the league table‚ but that is not due to their home form.