No pay cut for Kings players during Pro14 lockdown

There will be no pay cut for the Isuzu Southern Kings players despite the Guinness Pro14 competition being suspended indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Several top English clubs have agreed 25% pay cuts with their players and staff from April owing to the suspension of the Premiership for at least another month because of the coronavirus...

