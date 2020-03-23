Kevin Anderson's return to court halted amid Covid-19 pandemic

SA' s Kevin Anderson, who underwent knee surgery in February, was eyeing a return to the court at April's Monte Carlo Masters but his comeback plans have been disrupted as the tennis season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former world No 5 missed the second half of the 2019 season to recover from a knee injury, which required surgery in September and then had to undergo another procedure in Miami in February to repair a torn meniscus.

“My recovery's gone great. I think it's been really successful so far.

“I probably would have been ready for Monte Carlo and the clay court season,” Anderson said.

“Obviously, that's not going to happen anymore, so we just had to readjust and now I'll be at home and I feel like the toughest part of getting over the surgery and recovery has been done.

“I feel quite confident where I am right now and I can maintain as much as I can while not being able to train properly and, hopefully, things settle down and it's more safe to go outside, I'll be able to resume and get back with things.”

Since starting in China in late 2019, the flu-like disease has brought global sport to a virtual standstill.

The men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's tournaments, have suspended their tours until June 7, wiping out the entire clay court season and leaving players to count the financial cost of the tennis shutdown.

Anderson, 33, reached the final at the 2017 US Open and also at Wimbledon a year later but his career has suffered setbacks due to a spate of injuries.

The lanky South African played only five tournaments in 2019 and another three in 2020 and his ranking has plummeted to 123 in the world.

“Each setback or obstacle is unique and you need to approach it differently.

“But having that experience in the past will help,” Anderson said, adding he was confident he could return to the upper echelons of the sport if he stayed healthy.

“Obviously, now it's two things: 'A' was getting over my surgery, which I feel I was doing a really good job with.

"[Then] we are faced with a sort of unprecedented time and, obviously, just like a lot of other players have expressed, the concern is more for globally getting this under control for many people.

“I think it's bigger than our sport right now.”