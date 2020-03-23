Indy 500 top priority as IndyCar eyes revamped season

IndyCar racing, its season in limbo in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, remains committed to staging the Indianapolis 500 even if it means delaying the US classic, IndyCar CEO Mark Miles said.

“What I can say is that organising the 104th Indianapolis 500 mile race is our highest priority,” Miles said.

“It's impossible to know exactly what effect the crisis will have on this, but I'm completely sure, if it's possible to be sure, that we'll run the 50.”

The fabled race on the 2.5 mile (4km) oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled for May 24.

“Our objective is to stay the course, for now, and to see if it's possible to do it as scheduled mid-May,” Miles said.

“If that's not possible we'll find another date.

“But that's a decision we'll come to when it's clear what the future looks like.”

IndyCar, like sports about the globe, is in limbo as authorities limit large gatherings in hopes of slowing the spread of potentially deadly Covid-19.

The first four races of the scheduled 17-race season were called off, and Miles said organisers of two of them have indicated they do not want to reschedule.