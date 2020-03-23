Canada pulls out of 2020 Games as Japan, IOC consider postponement

Canada became the first country to boycott the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic and Australia told its athletes to prepare for an Olympics next year, as Japan and the IOC flagged the prospect of a postponement for the first time.

Opposition to holding the Games in July has risen sharply in the past 48 hours, with several major stakeholders, such as US Track and Field and UK Athletics, with some national Olympic committees, calling for a delay because of the pandemic.

More than 14,500 people have died since the outbreak began.

On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it would hold discussions that would include an option of putting back the July 24 start date or moving the Games by a year or more.

“If that becomes difficult, we may have no option but to consider postponing the Games, given the Olympic principle of putting the health of athletes first,” Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe told parliament. He also said calling off the Games entirely was not an option, echoing the IOC position in its statement that cancellation “was not on the agenda”.

The organising committee for the Olympics and Paralympics will be holding a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.