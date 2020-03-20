Danny Jordaan said the coronavirus is “like a plane taking off”‚ and which “has to be stopped on the ground”‚ explaining the South Africa Football Association’s (Safa) suspension of all soccer.

Safa president Jordaan on Wednesday announced a suspension of football until April 4‚ at which stage a further assessment will be made.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors (BoG) on Thursday were deliberating their next move‚ including the possibility of closed doors matches.

Mother body Safa have made clear their suspension applies to all football. But the PSL and Safa have often not seen eye to eye.

The PSL BoG were being briefed by government officials‚ including Deputy Minister of Health Joe Phaahla.

Safa and Jordaan on Wednesday‚ though‚ had made clear that the international precedent had shown closed doors football matches not effective in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s like a plane taking off‚ this virus‚” Jordaan said.

“It goes slowly when the plane is on the ground‚ and then it takes to the air‚ and then it skyrockets. And if it’s at a height it may be out of control.

“So we have to stop that plan on the ground. Before it takes off. Otherwise we’ll be in trouble.

“As far as the broadcasting and commercial partners‚ we will meet with them and explain to them that we have to put the health of the players first.”