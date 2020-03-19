Chippa show Mbenyane and Lentjies the door

PREMIUM

Chippa United’s long-serving Andile Mbenyane and fellow attacking midfielder Kurt Lentjies have been released by the Port Elizabeth Absa Premiership club.



Mbenyane confirmed his exit to The Herald on Thursday though strangely, club COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi said he was still fighting to retain the 32-year-old veteran...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.