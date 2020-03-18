PSL and Safa locked in meetings to decide whether or not to play

PSL and Safa are locked in meetings to decide whether or not to continue playing their remaining fixtures behind closed doors as suggested by Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The PSL suspended this week’s fixtures in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a state of disaster as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in SA.

However, on Tuesday, Mthethwa said the football programme could continue.

Chippa United were scheduled to play against Cape Town City at Sisa Dukashe, in East London , on Saturday.

When asked to comment on the possibility of having to play their matches behind closed doors, Chippa’s CEO, Lukhanyo Mzinzi said he could not comment on the issue as the league was still busy deliberating.

There would be many things to take into consideration though if PSL were to continue with fixtures.

With the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on lockdown, the Chilli Boys would have to find an alternative venue to play their home matches.