Fears for Tour de France as mud-fest Paris-Roubaix postponed

A major event on the French sports calendar the Paris-Roubaix cycling race was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday as organisers held back as yet to changing dates for the Tour de France.

The one-day Paris-Roubaix race contested in mud or dust over old cobbled mining roads in mid-April is known as 'the Hell of the North' and is watched as avidly by the French public as the Tour.

Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), who run the Tour and Paris-Roubaix, also announced the postponement of two huge cycling dates in Belgium including the Liege-Bastogne-Liege run through the Ardennes, which had been scheduled for April 26.

Another ASO race in Britain's Tour de Yorkshire scheduled for April 30 to May 3, with male and female versions, has been called off too.

Paris-Roubaix has been raced since 1896 and has only been previously cancelled during wartime.

In a flurry of virus hit cycling races ASO stubbornly staged the Paris-Nice one week tour that ended a day earlier than scheduled last Saturday.

ASO chief Christian Prudhomme suggested earlier this week he hoped the Tour could go ahead as scheduled for June 27 to July 19.