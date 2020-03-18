Chippa MDC skipper eyes senior team jersey
Chippa United MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team skipper Buhle Mlahleki hopes his good deeds in the second team could score him a ticket to join the Chilli Boys’ senior side next season...
Chippa United MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team skipper Buhle Mlahleki hopes his good deeds in the second team could score him a ticket to join the Chilli Boys’ senior side next season...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.