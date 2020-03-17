Tokyo Olympic Games flame festivities scaled back over virus

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organisers said on Tuesday they were scaling back parts of the Olympic torch relay due to the coronavirus, but that spectators would still be allowed to watch from the roadside.

Chief executive Toshiro Muto told reporters that the "grand start" of the torch relay from the disaster-hit Fukushima province would take place without spectators "in order to prevent the spread of infections".

Any spectators who are feeling unwell will be asked not to watch from the roadside and torch-bearers with high temperatures will be barred from taking part, Tokyo 2020 said.

The moves come as doubts increase whether the Games can open as planned on July 24, with the coronavirus decimating the global sports calendar, including Olympic qualifying events, and curtailing international travel.

In addition, ceremonies to mark the flame's arrival at its final destination each day, as well as departure ceremonies, will take place without fans.

So-called "welcome programmes" by local municipalities will be scrapped.

The flame is set to arrive on March 20, in Miyagi prefecture north of Tokyo, after the traditional lighting ceremony in Greece took place without spectators.

Only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, compared to the 700 planned originally, were allowed to attend the ceremony in Greece.

Greece then cancelled its leg of the torch relay after large crowds gathered to see the flame, despite repeated pleas to stay away.

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler, who starred as the ancient Spartan King Leonidas in the 2007 epic "300", was mobbed as he lit a cauldron in the city of Sparta.