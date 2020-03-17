Suspended Super Rugby mulls derbies to fill void

Super Rugby is exploring domestic derbies as a way of resuming competition after its coronavirus suspension, Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle said Tuesday.

The southern hemisphere club championship, which features 15 teams from five countries, was halted last weekend after New Zealand said all inbound travellers must self-isolate for 14 days to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Australia quickly followed suit, leaving Super Rugby's fate in the balance and clubs and national bodies facing the prospect of serious financial problems if the stoppage were to extend over a prolonged period.

"The impact of government decisions to contain the coronavirus has seen rugby in Australia impacted in ways that we could never have imagined," Castle told reporters in Sydney.

"We support these decisions as the health and wellbeings of Australians must come first. However, any ongoing restrictions will put extreme pressure on Rugby Australia's finances."

Only seven rounds of Super Rugby have been played, leaving broadcasters, who have paid for 18, with no live games.

Castle said discussions with governing body Sanzaar were under way on a number of alternative competition models.