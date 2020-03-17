Stormers coach fears economic fallout from Covid-19 lockdown
Stormers coach John Dobson is concerned Super Rugby won’t recover financially if the tournament is cancelled because of Covid-19.
Dobson was responding after Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos said Super Rugby had to resume in five weeks or face the prospect of the season being scrapped...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.