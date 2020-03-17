SA footballers abroad left kicking their heels by coronavirus

With European football shut down for the foreseeable future over fears around the coronavirus‚ a number of South Africans are left wondering as to whether they will receive the reward for their hard work in this campaign.

Leagues in England‚ France and Belgium in particular are going through their options‚ with a number of potential scenarios being laid out.

One is that all league activity stops until next season and the league placings of the sides as things stand will be their finishing position.

Another is that matches are played into July or even August to ensure the leagues finish‚ with a later start than usual to the 2020-21 campaigns.

A third is that the seasons are declared null and void‚ with no winners and no relegation‚ but that is likely to force multiple legal challenges from teams at the top of the table and those in contention for Uefa Champions League places.

It is a difficult scenario and will really depend on how long the leagues remain inactive‚ and so for a number of South Africans there is an anxious wait.

Percy Tau will hope the Belgian league can be completed as he is a near certainty for a winner’s medal as Club Brugge hold a massive 15-point lead at the top of the table one game away from the championship playoff competition.