Pakistan T20 Super League semis postponed because of coronavirus

Pakistan's Twenty20 cricket league was suspended on Tuesday just hours before the start of the semi-finals because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) announced last week that the playoffs would be truncated with this week's semi-finals and final in Lahore to be played with no spectators to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The final had already been brought forward from Sunday to Wednesday.

However a spike in coronavirus cases this week and an exodus of international players from the country appears to have forced authorities to reconsider.

"PSL 2020 remaining matches are postponed, to be rescheduled and more details to follow in due course," the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Twitter.