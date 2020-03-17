Comrades Marathon sets date for decision on 2020 down run

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) will wait until April 17 to make a final decision on the 95th running of the world’s biggest ultra-marathon.

The CMA board met on Monday to discuss the feasibility of the down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban taking place in light of the World Health Organisation declaring the novel coronavirus (covid-19) a pandemic.

The race is set to take place on June 14.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on Sunday while prohibiting gatherings of a 100 or more people.

With the Comrades Marathon attracting more than 15‚000 athletes along with volunteers and officials‚ while also having a massive medical tent‚ the race becomes a public health hazard from a coronavirus perspective.